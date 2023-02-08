We are about halfway through the winter season here in northern Indiana. During this time of the year, we see less light during the day as it gets dark quicker. We begin to spend the majority of our time inside with less access to vitamin D and social interaction. When our lifestyles change quickly, it can lead to drastic changes in mood and behaviors. For some, the “winter blues” may come in waves but for others it may last the entire season. For those that find themselves feeling down the majority of the winter months, they may be affected by Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
Researchers have found there are several links to the causes of SAD including a brain chemical imbalance, biological clock change, preexisting disorders, or vitamin D deficiency. The Cleveland Clinic states that about 5% of adults in the U.S. ages 18 to 30 experience Seasonal Affective Disorder. According to the American Psychiatric Association, SAD is now classified within the major depressive disorder category. With SAD, you may find symptoms such as anxiety, intense feelings of sadness, lack of energy, and/or feelings of hopelessness.
There are many ways to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder. Treatments vary by individuals. Some approaches to treating SAD could be light therapy, vitamin D, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and specific medications that can be prescribed by a physician.
There are also preventative tools you can use to help prevent SAD. Continue to stay social and get out of the house to spend time outside. Eat a well-balanced diet and exercise a few times a week to get your body moving. Seek help if needed especially if you are interested in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). Many mental health professionals are trained to assist with this. Last but not least, do your very best to not isolate yourself during the winter months as being alone will only make your symptoms worse.