There are many ways to utilize the power of diversity. It starts with a different lens and scope to how diversity is experienced amongst all individuals. While it can be a sensitive subject for some, the idea behind sharing experiences and opinions is important for broadening people’s perspectives. Diversity can be defined as “a set of conscious practices that involve understanding and appreciating the interdependence of humanity, cultures, and the natural environment”. In other words, diversity is the intention of practicing mutual respect, humility, and understanding of differences.
The biggest factor to understand about diversity is the power behind it. There is power behind differences. This leads to healthier workplaces, relationships, friendships, and overall environment. Encouraging diversity shows leadership skills and also shows a level of creativity when working among others.
When it comes to being surrounded by a large amount of people on a daily basis, it will benefit you more to diversify your thinking versus not. An example of this could be working in a school, medical center, grocery store, etc. Knowing that you will experience different languages, lifestyles, and cultures will prepare you to promote cultural awareness when it’s appropriate. As a society, we have the ability to wake up every day and make a choice to facilitate a positive environment that ensures safety and acceptance.