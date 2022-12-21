While traditions that have been passed down for generations are important, they can sometimes feel overwhelming. In past years with restrictions of COVID-19 and other limitations, it has made it difficult to travel and follow through with past traditions. Everyone has had to make adjustments in order to continue to connect with their loved ones.
Traditions are a large part of our culture and what bring us together at certain parts of the year. While some traditions are more personal, others maintain traditions to keep up with society’s standards and to stay consistent with family. Some individuals value the time spent with loved ones and find comfort in these actions. As years have passed, the passing down of traditions has become difficult due to illness, separation or lack of will.
With COVID-19, we had to learn how to adapt and implement the traditions we have always known. With travel bans and social distancing rules, a lot of us found ourselves staying home during the holidays to avoid sickness. This not only made it difficult to continue traditions that have been made but also to start them back up once the travel ban was lifted and individuals could socialize again. Some families or friends used Zoom or phone calls to keep connected during the holidays. They may not have been physically together but feeling connected was what matters.
During this time, people began making their own traditions. They were used to everyone being together crowded in a house to eat and socialize. They may have only had their immediate family members together, but began implementing other traditions that they maybe didn’t have time for before due to traveling or entertaining. New small traditions could be as simple as baking and decorating cookies, watching the Thanksgiving Day parade, or watching a holiday movie.
Losing traditions is always a difficult process, whether it is due to travel, health issues or a family death. The point of any tradition is being able to connect with another individual. It’s OK to take on new traditions that may work better for your family, even if they are smaller traditions. As humans, we are meant to adapt and change. Without change, we cannot grow.