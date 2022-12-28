Getting back into the swing of things after the holidays or a vacation is always difficult. It was time spent relaxing and decompressing from everyday life. We begin to dread all the work we have to catch up on and the projects we need to start. While those are normal thoughts to have, it’s important to take care of your mental transition after a vacation. There are ways we as parents, workers and caretakers can still be productive but at our own pace. It is easy to overwork ourselves when we feel behind but in order to be efficient, make sure to have your brain organized first.
The first step is to not overwhelm yourself with all of the tasks that have been piling up. When you begin to simmer in the thought of your first day back or your upcoming workload, this can bring about a flare of anxiety or depression. Sometimes individuals even start thinking about this before their holiday or vacation starts, making it difficult to enjoy their time off. Do your best to give yourself some grace in getting back into a routine and set small expectations for yourself.
If you worry about how productive you might be or the possibility of overlooking something that could be missed, try creating a checklist of things that need to be done. Organize tasks by importance or by how time sensitive it is. This will help you limit yourself to a certain task and not try to handle multiple things at once. Once you complete a task, you can physically check it off your list and feel satisfied to move on to the next task.
Try and do small things that will help you get back to where you need to be both mentally and physically. When you return from vacation, immediately unpack your suitcase and do a load of laundry. You will have clean clothes to start your routine back up. The same goes for food and exercise. Start slow, but do your best to immediately get back into your healthy eating routine. This will help with mental clarity. Also, try and consume more water than you usually would. Traveling can cause dehydration and wreak havoc on your skin. It’s important to stay hydrated and well-nourished.
Lastly, try and catch up on sleep as much as possible. Go to bed early or sleep in a little later if your schedule allows. The body needs time to re-regulate and sleep will help it do just that. Give yourself a day or two in between the holiday or vacation and when you return to work to readjust back into your everyday setting. This will not only help the first day back feel less like a shock but will help set you up for overall success.