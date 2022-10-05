With the cold weather approaching, we begin to see a large fluctuation in illnesses and viruses. The peak of influenza (otherwise known as the flu) occurs in November and December when large gatherings are taking place. Flu season can last into the spring of the following year. It is important to stay aware of current transmissions and if there are precautionary measures that should be taken.
Influenza (flu) in most cases is a mild illness that is different from the general cold. The flu comes on quickly and infects the nose, throat, and respiratory system. Symptoms can vary from a fever, cough, sore throat, congestion, body aches, etc. The virus is spread by droplets through talking, coughing, and sneezing.
Each year, the CDC compiles data on flu activity year-round to collect in-depth information to provide the most accurate feedback for the public. When this information is collected, it is sent to local health departments and health care providers. This information helps prepare them for the season to come. They can begin to warn individuals about what to do and what not to do to avoid spreading the virus.
Some of the more common things you hear with flu season approaching is to wash your hands more frequently, avoid close contact with people who are sick, and to cover your mouth/nose when sneezing and coughing. During this time, it is highly recommended to stay home when feeling ill in any sense. By taking proper precautions during these seasons, it will help reduce the risk of contracting the flu or spreading it to another individual.