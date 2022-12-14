Baking and cooking are some of the best ways to spend the holidays. If you have loved ones visiting from out of town, it is always a great experience to have everyone gathered in the kitchen to help each other. With more baking and cooking comes a surplus of sweets and increased sugar intake. While this is fun for a short period of time, it doesn’t add much nutritional value to your diet or healthy lifestyle. Homemade goodies are delightful to have, but there are a few swaps or substitutions that can be made for a small nutritional boost during the holiday season.
One thing to consider when baking or cooking is if anybody who will be consuming the food has allergies. It is not only important to know for safety reasons, but also because certain alternatives can be used to make these foods healthier for everyone. Certain flours such as whole wheat, oat, or almond flour bring a more nutritional boost to an item rather than using all-purpose flour. Using these alternatives are likely to add more fiber to a recipe.
Speaking of additives, we can consider reducing sugar amounts. Most of the time, you can eliminate 1/4 of the suggested sugar amount for a recipe. If you are wanting to keep the same amount of sugar in the recipe, you can easily substitute the sugar with agave, honey, or molasses. Sometimes even a small amount of dark chocolate or fruit can add a little sweetness to a recipe.
While we focus on baking our sweet treats, try to aim to incorporate as many whole foods as possible. This can be done by implementing fruit, whole grains, nuts, etc. If you find yourself wanting to make a comforting holiday dessert, you can do it in a healthier way by cutting up some fresh apples, adding some spices, or throwing some chopped nuts on top.
Holiday baking is a great way for friends and family to bond and explore new recipes. With moderation and some healthier alternatives, it’s possible to continue to get nutrition during the holiday season. It can be easy to overindulge as the parties and get-togethers commence, but it’s important to put a focus on real foods including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, dairy and protein.