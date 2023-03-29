Eggs can be beneficial for our diet in many different ways. They are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals and are high in protein along with omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. In fact, a single egg contains around 6.3 grams of protein which helps restore muscle and tissue in our bodies. The majority of protein in an egg is contained in the egg white.
Eggs have been proven to help lower cholesterol and are a great source of vitamin D. Consuming two eggs provides around 82 percent of your daily recommended intake of vitamin D. Vitamin D helps us maintain healthy bones and teeth, keeps our muscles functioning, and supports a healthy immune system. Eggs are also low in calories making them a great option for food swaps to help with hunger cues. In addition, they contain high levels of vitamin A and E which support eye health. This will help preserve your vision as you age.
Eggs are best stored in their carton in the refrigerator on a shelf. This will help preserve them for up to five weeks. There are many ways to consume and prepare eggs. While eggs can be prepared in many different ways, the healthiest would be to boil, scramble, or mix them in an omelet with vegetables. The options are endless and the benefits from eggs can be extraordinary for one’s diet.