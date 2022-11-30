Communication is an essential part to human interaction. Sometimes, basic communication can be difficult if we feel our social battery is running low and we have nothing left to give. For example, if we are in an argument we may shut down because we think it’s easier then voicing our needs. Communication doesn’t come easy for everyone, but there are steps that can be taken to work towards better communication skills.
First, you may be asking yourself what exactly makes good communication skills. Good communication skills include being able to exchange thoughts and ideas and transmit information between individuals or a group of people. This could look differently in this day in age. Communication can happen the good old-fashioned way of in-person or phone calls. The newer forms of communication are instant messaging, video chatting, etc. Another form of communication is through our body language and facial expressions. Sometimes, that can speak for us when words cannot.
When it comes to having an effective conversation with an intended outcome, it is imperative to be clear in identifying the matter of discussion. Take ownership and confidence with what you are speaking about and value what you have to say as well as the other person. It’s important to take ownership but make sure the other individuals feel heard and valued. Be sure to explain what you mean but stay consistent and simple. It’s okay to be direct but remain empathetic to others to show emotional availability.
When in an active conversation, it is important to not be afraid to ask questions. This will not only help your knowledge but will show others you remain engaged. It’s okay to disagree as that’s what creates communication and conversation but be sure to show your respect in others by listening and understanding where they could be coming from. It’s easy to become defensive in a world where communication happens through everything we do and we may not agree with it. Take the initiative to strive towards a new perspective and empower other individuals along the way.
