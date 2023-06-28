We are in the midst of summer fun and all of the activities that come with it including fireworks. Usually, we see a large occurrence of fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday. Fireworks can be fun and entertaining for the family, but there are many safety risks that come with them if not handled properly. They can easily cause burns and possible eye injuries to both children and adults.
One of the biggest safety tips when it comes to fireworks is that kids should never handle them. They are too dangerous due to them reaching extreme temperatures. If you give a child a sparkler this holiday, make sure they are outside and holding the sparkler away from their clothes, face and hair. The second biggest safety tip is to only buy legal fireworks with both the manufacturer’s name and instructions. Never make your own fireworks. Lastly, when and if you do light off fireworks on your own, be extremely cautious of your surroundings. Be proactive and keep in mind where there are cars, animals, houses, etc.
This is meant to be a fun time of year with friends and family coming together. Remember to keep their safety in mind when handling fireworks. The best way to protect yourself and your family from fireworks is to let a professional handle them. If you do decide to handle them yourself, check with your local police or fire department first for any regulations.