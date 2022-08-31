The air fryer: a magical, little machine that can cook almost anything from meat to potatoes to vegetables. It has changed the dynamics of the cooking world. It is a must-have gadget in each kitchen especially if you are busy, on-the-go, or trying to live a healthy lifestyle but still want fun recipes.
Think of an air fryer as an oil-free, mini conventional oven that does almost anything a regular fryer would do except healthier. While the consumption of a few oils here and there (like avocado oil and olive oil) are okay to have, it is important to try and keep the consumption of deep-fried foods to a minimum. Deep fried foods use a lot of oil and they can be very high in trans-fat. Too much consumption is unhealthy and can put someone at risk for heart disease, stroke, etc.
Each air fryer comes with a manual that is specific to that model. This will help with learning temperatures and cook times for each food group. It may take a while to get down pat what you like to cook things on and for how long because it is slightly different than an oven. The air fryer provides an opportunity to help save time and try different things you may not have before.
Many foods cook pretty well in an air fryer. Always keep an eye on it and check it every so often. The one thing that doesn’t go very well in an air fryer is liquid of any sorts. If marinating meats or using oils on vegetables, make sure to shake off the excess before adding to the air fryer.
The air fryer can be a fun tool in the kitchen to spark conversation and try new recipes. It makes cooking times go faster and easier. Don’t be afraid to take your time in learning the ins and outs of the air fryer. It can be fun!