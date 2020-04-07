ELKHART COUNTY — Amish residents of Elkhart County will soon have an information center they can go to with questions about COVID-19.
With the virus outbreak expected to peak in Elkhart County from the last week of April to the beginning of May, Emergency Management Director Jennifer Tobey is trying to make sure everyone in the county has the information they need about how to stay safe and get help.
To do that for the Amish community, which eschews modern technology for personal use, Emergency Management is in the process of setting up an information center in Nappanee. Tobey hopes to have another one in the Middlebury-Clinton Township-Millersburg area as well.
The idea of information centers that they are working on got a bit further Tuesday, according to Tobey.
“We want to try to find a facility and we don’t really have a fixed facility yet. We don’t know if we’re going to use like an RV. But we want to find a location kind of down in Nappanee where they can come and ask questions. If they have symptoms, they can ask about their symptoms. If they need to be tested and they feel like they want to be tested, then they have some place they can go,” she said. “They’re an important part of our population.”
The goal is to educate, reach out and help as many people as possible, Tobey explained.
“The first way we got out to [the Amish] was just making some phone calls to the bishops — respecting how they operated and their religion and such,” she said. “And then the second step was somebody had set up like some type of conference call, and when the numbers came in from that I was shocked at the fact that they said they had reached out to over 20,000 Amish.”
Emergency Management teams in Elkhart and Kosciusko counties met many bishops and have worked closely with the Amish following the tornadoes that struck Nappanee in 2007, she said.
“They might remember my name, not necessarily my face,” she said. “But just in talking with some of them that we know, they’re keeping a close eye on the Goshen newspaper — they want to see updates through that as much as possible.
“I still think that they believe all this is an act of God, and we respect that. We do have calls occasionally about can they hold church or how should they hold church, and we’re not saying they shouldn’t hold church. We just offer some social distancing recommendations, or maybe when it’s nice like this, have it outside.”
“I’m not here to judge,” Tobey said. “So I believe that our population is a little over 200,000 and that includes everyone. If I can reach out to the Latino population, the Amish population, African American, Mandarin — that’s what we’re going to do.”
Tobey said she wants to be able to offer a service and “if we set it up and nobody uses it, that’s fine, we’ll take it down. But I’d rather offer something than nothing.”
So far, COVID-19 has not yet affected Elkhart County as much as Lake County and Indianapolis.
“We’ve been kind of watching the numbers since Day 1. For us it was March 20 when we got involved,” she said. “If you watch the numbers on how it’s grown quickly in Indy and Lake County, we kind of figure ourselves to be about two weeks behind. We’re looking at peaking — I mean our projection is probably going to be the last week of April, the first week of May.
“So the more PPE we can get out there and the more education we can do with everybody about why they need to stay at home, why they need to social distance — that’s my job.”
Anyone who has questions can call Emergency Management at 574-523-2106 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If enough calls start coming in, Tobey said they can add evening and weekend hours.
“I just want them to not be afraid to call and to not be afraid to ask for help,” she said. “This is scary.”
The biggest and best thing people can do is social distancing, she said.
If a person needs groceries, then they should go to the grocery store, but with a list in hand. “Know exactly what you need, get it and get out,” Tobey said. “If you have a mask, wear a mask.”
Tobey wanted to let people know that right now Emergency Management cannot provide the public with masks. They are focusing on building up masks and other PPE for first responders, hospitals and long-term care facilities.
“Something is better than nothing,” she said. “A cloth, a handkerchief, a scarf over their face, whatever. Something’s better than nothing.”
Stay six feet away, she said. If stores have tape on the floor, follow that guidance for social distancing. “There’s a reason we want people to stay away,” she said. “This is a respiratory droplet-type contraction, so if somebody sneezes, somebody coughs, somebody’s a spitter when they talk, that’s how you’re going to get it. So stay away from people.”
It’s believed the virus can hang in the air for two or three hours, she said. “If somebody sneezes, you should stay out of that area for two to three hours,” Tobey said.
If you have your mask on, you have that barrier.
Wash your masks after use and, if the material will shrink, let it air dry.
And as for hand sanitizer, she said, “Folks you don’t need hand sanitizer — soap and water. Wash your hands. Wash your surfaces down.”
