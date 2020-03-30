GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Department of Emergency Management has issued a reminder to local residents why they should stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plea comes as 12 people in the county have tested positive for the virus. The case numbers in neighboring counties are: 32 in St. Joseph, three in Marshall, four in Kosciusko, and two each in Noble and LaGrange.
“Now is a critical time in our ability to control the spread of COVID-19. What YOU do now will affect the success of these efforts to control the virus and prevent severe illness and death,” the news release from the department states. “What YOU do now will determine the severity of the economic impact this disease will have on Elkhart County. What YOU do now will determine how long we must use social distancing and other personal restrictions. The more completely people follow the restrictions and stay home, the quicker the disease will be brought under control.”
The release also points out that the virus is spread person-to-person through respiratory droplets while breathing, talking, singing, sweating, sneezing and coughing. The release cautions people to remain at least 6 feet away from each other to prevent transmission of the virus.
“We have had complaints about pick-up games of basketball, church services, and non-essential workers being required to work,” the release states. “To explain why others find this concerning; at basketball games, you sweat and spread the virus, at church services you sing and spread the virus, when non-essential workers touch surfaces that others have touched they spread the virus. This means you must stay at home! You can control your environment at home. You can ensure you are not spreading the virus or allowing those who potentially have it, come into your home. You can clean and disinfect your environment.”
GOSHEN PLAYGROUNDS CLOSED
The Goshen Parks Department has closed its playgrounds due to the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus from touching equipment.
Parks and trails remain open for outdoor activities, according to a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page.
ROTARY DONATES FUNDS
The Goshen Rotary Club has suspended its meetings due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Funds normally used to cover meal costs for club members are being donated to local organizations on a rotating weekly basis, according to the club’s bulletin.
While Goshen Rotary cannot meet for lunch, they will be donating their weekly meal cost to local organizations. The Window will continue to provide boxed meals and Meals on Wheels during the shutdown.
Each week a different organization will receive some support from the Goshen Rotary Club. At this time, four weeks of giving have been selected with a possibility of expanding.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOBBY CLOSED
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has closed its administration lobby until further notice. In-person services for records will be by appointment only. Call 574-891-2300; Option 2, followed by Option 1. For questions about the Sex and Violent Offender registry, contact 574-891-2347
Other services available on the department’s website include:
• Criminal history: www.elkhartcountysheriff.com/divisions/administrative-services/criminal-history-report/
• Gun permit information: www.elkhartcountysheriff.com/resources/gun-permit-information/
• Report a crime: www.elkhartcountysheriff.com/resources/report-a-crime/
• Crash reports: www.buycrash.com/
• Tax warrants: www.elkhartcountysheriff.com/resources/tax-warrants1/
NOBLE COUNTY SHOPPING WEBSITE LAUNCHED
Individuals and businesses who choose to support locally operated small businesses during COVID-19, and beyond, now have a new tool to help. SHOPNoble has launched a new website at www.shopnoblein.com. The site went live over the weekend and features a growing directory of locally owned establishments offering food and beverages, retail goods and a variety of home and business services across Noble County, a news release states.
By Monday afternoon, the website had published a directory featuring nearly 50 small businesses with information about how they are operating during COVID-19, hours of operation and links to digital resources including websites, e-Commerce sites, online gift cards and social media.
The organizations behind SHOPNoble include Noble County’s five Chambers of Commerce, Noble County Economic Development Corp. and Visit Noble County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.