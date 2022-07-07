NAPPANEE — Embrace the Pace will take place in Nappanee today through Saturday.
Sponsored by the The Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce, the event includes a free city-wide garage sale starting today and and running through Saturday, along with merchant sales and specials. The chamber will has a listing of garage sales available at it’s office and participating businesses, as well as a sales flyer.
Make a purchase at any of these stores and enter to win a $50 gift certificate to be used at one of these participating businesses.
“Now, more than ever we need to support out locally owned retailers and restaurants,” said Jeff Kitson, Executive Director of Nappanee Redevelopment/Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the annual event. “It is important to show support for shop local with costs rising, people wan to find deals and great service locally.”
Kitson reflected on the impact COVID-19 has had over the past two years.
“Yes, COVID played a part in the number of stores that were open and this year we are happy to say that over 90% of the stores are open for business and filled,” he said. “This event gives Nappanee to show everyone who we are everyday throughout the year. Nappanee is a special city that invites people of all ages, to Embrace the Pace that is only found in Nappanee.”
To learn more visit www.nappanee.org/event/embrace-the-pace-days-2022.