'Ella Enchanted' author to visit Carousel Literacy Festival in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — Once upon a time, a gift was bestowed on the Middlebury community: a fairy-tale-themed festival, featuring a visit from the author of "Ella Enchanted."
The Middlebury Public Library collaborated with Middlebury Then and Now and Middlebury Parks to create this celebration. The Carousel Literacy Festival will take place at the Middlebury Public Library, 101 Winslow St., Friday and Saturday.
Gail Carson Levine, author of "Ella Enchanted" and "Fairest," will close out the final day of the Carousel Literacy Festival at Middlebury Public Library with an appearance from 11 a.m. to noon. Levine will discuss some of her books, do a reading and maybe share a fairy tale or two.
In honor of Levine’s visit, 30 people who attend will receive a signed copy of her books, and the library is giving out 150 fairy-themed cupcakes.
“I really hope we get a good crowd for Gail Carson Levine because it’s not very often that a big name author like that comes to town, so I’m hoping we can get people excited about hosting someone who is kind of famous,” adult service librarian Sarah Rich said.
The library is hoping to get about 200 to 300 people to come.
This is the fifth year of the festival, but it’s the first time the celebration has a theme. Fairy tales were chosen because Rich thought it would resonate with people of all ages.
“I’m really looking forward to just seeing all the different ages of people coming together and enjoying literacy through this fun theme of fairy tales,” Rich said. “[I’m] just hoping that we can reach a lot of people of all ages from different parts of our community.”
Friday has events for specific age groups, while Saturday is more dedicated to family fun, she explained.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Friday will start with a puppet show by Roz Puppets from 1-2 p.m. They’re acting out “The Frog Prince.”
Kids in seventh grade or older can participate in the cosplay contest from 3-4 p.m. There will be “enchanted treats” at the event, and students are encouraged to dress as their version of a fairytale character.
Adults are able to celebrate the weekend at Making Merry in Mead Hall from 7-8:30 p.m. LouAnn Homan, a professional storyteller, will perform with food and drinks that match the stories. There may be music as well. Dressing in medieval costumes is welcome.
Making Merry in Mead Hall is the only event where registration is required. Adults can register at bit.ly/3OeyoFp.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Saturday will kick off with a reading invasion from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 500 people participated in summer reading this year, so Rich wanted to have one last hurrah at reading before the school year.
“We try to do a lot of programs in the summer to combat the slump that happens, especially with kids when they're not in school for a few months,” Rich said. “I think this festival is kind of at a good time. It’s right before school starts, and we want to get kids excited about reading and stories and storytelling.”
Bright Star Theater is putting on a show from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Aesop, a Greek storyteller, will have his fables, as well as classic stories, told to entertain young audiences and teach life lessons.
And then Levine will follow from 11 a.m. to noon.
The events are free, and all ages are welcome. To find more information, go to middleburylibrary.org/carousel-literary-festival-a-celebration-of-fairytales/.