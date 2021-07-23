GOSHEN — Danielle White credits her mom with getting her hooked on showing cattle at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
White, 16, of Wakarusa, first started showing cattle at the fair when she was just nine years old.
“My father was in the Marine Corps, so we lived in California, and then we moved to Nebraska before he passed away,” White said. “So, when my father passed away, we decided that we’d move out here and get involved in 4-H, because my mom, Melissa, she’s from this area, and she was also involved in 4-H. So, I started when I was nine.”
Now in her seventh year as a 4-H member, White said she’s excited to get the chance at this year’s fair to show off her massive Shorthorn, who she’s affectionately dubbed “Big Tex”.
“So, his breed is Shorthorn, so that’s why I call him Big Tex,” White said of the feisty young steer. “And then I have another steer at home, he’s a Limousin, so his name is Ranger. So, it’s kind of a theme thing.”
Given that the 2020 fair had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White said she’s thrilled to be back at the fair this year, and doubts she’s the only one.
“It feels great,” White said of being back among the hustle and bustle of the fairgrounds and all of her fellow 4-H members. “You know, honestly, I feel like 4-H is such a big thing for a lot of people in our area, and most of our older generations not being able to come here last year, I think they missed out on something that they truly love. It’s kind of like a tradition for a lot of people here, so I’m so glad it’s back.
“And I feel like it’s important for people that aren’t involved in it to come in and see what we’re doing, and to see livestock, and how we can create a better life for maybe just one animal at a time,” she added of the fair. “I just love being here, because I feel like I can maybe inspire a younger child to come in and join our club, because that’s how I was inspired by my own mom, and then watching other people.”
