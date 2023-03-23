GOSHEN — An agricultural celebration, the first of its kind, took place for Elkhart Community Schools primary students Thursday.
Ag Day brought out a total of 13 types of livestock, FFA members, 4-H, and Master Gardeners gathered at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in the culmination field trip of the Cowboy Ethics program with nearly 500 students through sixth grades from Mary Beck, Mary Daly, Osolo, and Woodland. They also brought in a livestock veterinarian, a tractor, and a grain truck for students to review.
“We’re trying to show them a lot of the different facets that go into agriculture,” said Dwight Moudy, Public Relations Director Elkhart County Farm Bureau. They also brought in a livestock veterinarian, a tractor, and a grain truck for students to review.
Elkhart Community Schools has one of the largest agriculture programs of any district in the state, but some of the least agricultural land across the district. The district has a 113-acre farm leased for the high school’s ag program. Moudy also teaches Principles of Ag at Elkhart High School.
“Ultimately what we’d like to do is make this a weeklong event where we can bring every school,” he said. “How often would they get to see a cow up close, or a pig where they can touch it, or the sheep shearers- stuff they’d never get the chance to see anywhere else.”
Diamond Thompson recently moved to the area from Detroit. Her daughter Leighton Wells-Moss attends second grade at Mary Beck Elementary.
“I like the excitement on her face — the excitement on all the kids’ faces,” Thompson said.
Wells-Moss is one of many children in the district who has never experienced livestock up close. The experience was both exciting and a little bit scary for her.
“I walked to milk the cows,” she said. “The bunnies had red eyes. I thought they were evil.”
Since the program began 9 years ago, it’s expanded to encompass 18 classes. In a county that produces 10% of agricultural GDP in the state, ag is no small thing, but farmers are aging.
“We want to show these kids that there are more opportunities,” Moudy explained. “We want to open up a whole world for these kids and agriculture desperately needs young people.”
For some kids, the program is simply an insight into the world of farming, but for others, the program may lead them to a previously unconsidered career path.
Elkhart High School junior and FFA member Lilly Cutter has plans to become Moudy’s first intern next year. As a fifth-grader at Osolo Elementary School, had plans to be a soccer player.
“At the time, I really didn’t have much interest in agriculture, not at all,” Cutter recalled.
Cowboy Moudy, as the students call him, runs the Cowboy Ethics program with Elkhart Community Schools. Cutter found that she loved what Moudy was teaching and developed a bond with him that continued through middle school, where there was no agriculture program but in high school, she joined the FFA and Farm Bureau and helps Maudy out during the Elkhart County 4-H Fair and their families became family.
“I think this is an amazing opportunity to get these kids interested in agriculture and show them what it’s all about, show them that chocolate milk doesn’t come from brown cows, and your food doesn’t come from grocery stores, show the real bigger picture behind things and not only show them but plant a seed to help them grow,” Cutter said. “They’re our future generation, so you need to teach them about agriculture to keep it going.”
Using the program, Moudy teaches ten principles to live by. The Code of the West includes living each day with courage, taking pride in one’s work, finishing what you start, doing what has to be done, being tough but fair, keeping promises, riding for the brand, talking less and saying more, remembering that some things aren’t for sale, and knowing where to draw the line. The items come from a 2004 book by James P. Owen of the same title, “Cowboy Ethics.”
“We use the cowboy as a role model,” Moudy said. The program teaches about ranching and other frontier activities. A byproduct of the educational content is increased knowledge of agriculture.
Since the program began 9 years ago, it’s expanded to encompass 18 classes. In a county that produces 10% of agricultural GDP in the state, ag is no small thing, but farmers are aging.
“We want to show these kids that there are more opportunities,” Moudy explained. “We want to open up a whole world for these kids and agriculture desperately needs young people.”
For some kids, the program is simply an insight into the world of farming, but for others, the program may lead them to a previously unconsidered career path.