ELKHART — Mary Kloska of Elkhart is a nanny for a Chicago family part of the week and the rest of the week is an advocate for persecuted Christians in countries like Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and more.
Kloska has written several books about her Christian/Catholic faith — "Out of the Darkness," "Holiness of Women" and more — and those books are translated and delivered through an underground pipeline within these countries by those who take their lives into their hands by delivering these materials.
She first got the calling for missionary work in 1994 when she was a junior in high school. She met members of a religious organization, Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT) who were working in Slovakia. Even though she was underage, the founder of the organization gave permission for her to go and surprisingly her parents agreed, even though Communism had just fallen and today’s communication wasn’t available.
Her mission was in a small village outside of Moscow. Kloska described the work she did there and said it was then that she fell in love with the missionary life and also contemplative prayer. When Kloska attended the University of Notre Dame, she studied Russian and Italian and wrote a paper on the vocation of women — the beginning of what would later be the basis of her book "The Holiness of Women."
When she graduated, Kloska spent time in a hermitage in Texas and then six months in Bosnia at Medjugorge “but Russia was still in my heart,” she said. So Kloska found a community preparing for a mission in Siberia that needed volunteers and spent some time there until it became too dangerous.
When she returned to the U.S., she became a consecrated hermit in the diocese of Fort Wayne South Bend spending much of her day in prayer in a small hermitage built on her parents' property. She then went to Tanzania to work in an orphanage. Kloska began writing books — one about her work in Russia, one on the internal suffering of Christ and one on the holiness of women and started giving retreats — here and in Poland.
The publisher of her book gave her a year to get connected on a social media platform.
“In three days I had 5,000 followers — the maximum,” she said. “A lot of people who contact me are persecuted Christians.”
She met a translator from Pakistan, Aquif Shahzad, and asked him to translate her books to Urdu. He does the translations for free and Kloska raises funds to get the books printed and gives them away.
“They go to the poorest of the poor for free,” she said. “But it’s not just about the books — Aquif takes the seed of the books and meets with illiterate women and reads it to them aloud.”
“He told me, ‘It’s the first time these women didn’t hate being a woman,'" she said. "'To be a Christian in Pakistan is certain death. Your books gave them a voice, a meaning, a story, a healing and strength to our death. These are the future martyrs of today.’”
In a memoir written by Aquif about his experiences, he shared about translating Kloska’s books. “Every sentence of this book enhanced my understanding about the holiness of womanhood. This book explained how a woman is born in the image and likeness of God. Indeed, the translation of this book completely changed my life. God, who was preparing and forming me for some mission, revealed the mission through this book.”
Because of Kloska’s books, Aquif started a children’s ministry where the children meet weekly to pray for priests, persecuted Christians and pro-life. Called "Children of the Cross," it has now grown to 800 children who meet weekly or more often to pray.
Kloska and Aquif decided to try to get the books distributed in Afghanistan. She said it took six weeks to get the books translated and, she said, “we have a path into the hidden church.”
Kloska said those distributing the books were stopped by the Taliban 10 times, were held at gunpoint, the books were confiscated and some burned, which just made them more determined.
Kloska was told by Aquif, “Your books are literally the soul food upholding the hidden church in Afghanistan right now.”
Women who are nurses are meeting with Muslim women hiding in closets to read the book and talk about it for five minutes.
To date, 14,000 of her books have been translated and distributed in Pakistan, 6,000 in Afghanistan, 12,000-13,000 in Nigeria, 500 in Uganda, 1,000 in Mexico and 1,000 in Columbia to victims of trafficking. Aquif told her the books so far have converted 35 non-Christians to Christianity, 55 non-Catholics to Catholicism, 10 abortions averted, 800 children praying as Children of the Cross and countless women accepting God’s love.
“The hidden church in Afghanistan is finally formed," Aquif stated in an email to Kloska. "Children are knowing Jesus and Mother Mary for the first time. I have a long list of achievements all happening because of these books. May these books continue to bear fruit in my country and all over the world.”
Kloska set up a non-profit foundation called The Fiat Foundation, which is online at www.marykloskafiat.com. Her books, art and music can be found on the website as well as a contact form for anyone wishing to donate to the cost of printing books for persecuted Christians.