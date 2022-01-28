Elkhart woman wins $2 million from Powerball

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanks to a stop for a soda on the way home from work, an Elkhart woman is now in effect a millionaire.
Angela Garza won $2 million dollars from her recent Powerball ticket purchase, according to a Hoosier Lottery news release, which said that she decided to stop at the gas station one day on her way to work and gets herself a soda.
When picking up her drink, Garza decided to purchase one Powerball Quick Pick, with Power Play.
“On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 13, Angela and her significant other were running errands, and she decided to check her Powerball ticket while he ran into a store,” the release said. “Angela looked up the winning Powerball numbers on her phone, and she discovered that she matched all of the numbers, except for the Powerball number.”
Garza immediately looked up how much money equates to matching five numbers with Power Play.
“I think my jaw hit the floor,” she said.
Garza said she occasionally plays Scratch-offs, and rarely plays Draw games.
“I have probably purchased 10 Powerball tickets within the last three years,” she said. “I immediately took a picture of the ticket and sent it to my best friend.”
Garza said that her best friend knows a lot more about playing the lottery than she does, so she thought she would be a good person to ask.
“You just won a lot of money!!!” her friend immediately responded to her text, as well as advised her to immediately go home with the ticket and call the Hoosier Lottery office as soon as she could.
That is what she did.
“Angela’s friend also told her to download the Hoosier Lottery App and scan her ticket, because it would show her the exact dollar amount that she won,” the release said. “Upon doing so, the app revealed she won $2 million. Still processing what the app was telling her, Angela called her brother right away to get advice about who she should talk to for a financial resource. Initially, Angela’s brother did not believe that she had won. It took some convincing over the phone before he offered her some advice.”
Garza said she plans to use some of the prize money to take her daughter on a nice vacation.
