ELKHART — Elkhart police are seeking information related to the disappearance of an Elkhart woman late last month.
According to a news release issued by the Elkhart Police Department Wednesday evening, Christina Maldonado Ramos, 48, has not been seen since Nov. 28. She is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
“She and her vehicle were seen at a family gathering and not since then,” the release states. “Her vehicle is a four-door 2006 gray Hummer H3, IN plate WLB283.”
Police are seeking any information related to Maldonado Ramos’ whereabouts. Anyone with information regarding Maldonado Ramos or her vehicle is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.