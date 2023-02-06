MIDDLEBURY — An Elkhart woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 9:48 a.m. Monday at C.R. 35 and C.R. 20, southwest of Middlebury.
Elkhart County Sheriff's investigators reported that Tiffany Runyon, 31, Elkhart, was killed in the crash. Two children in her vehicle had minor injuries.
Runyon was driving a 2011 Nissan Cube hatchback south on C.R. 35 approaching the C.R. 20 intersection, a report from the sheriff's office reads.
A 2019 Ford F450 pickup truck driven by Jewel Miller, 18, Goshen, was westbound on C.R. 20 and failed to yield the right of way, investigators stated in their report, adding that the truck did not stop and crashed into the side of the Nissan.
Runyon died as a result of the crash. Her two passengers, ages 7 and 2, had minor injuries and were taken to Elkhart General Hospital for medical treatment, investigators reported.
Miller was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.
No information is available at this time.