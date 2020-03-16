DUNLAP — An Elkhart woman was killed by a vehicle while crossing U.S. 33 in Dunlap late Sunday night.
Amelia Vazquez-Palma, 34, was walking across the highway when she was struck by an SUV driven by Susan Baer, Elkhart, around 10:20 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Vazquez-Palma was taken to Elkhart General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said she was wearing dark clothing and “not clearly visible due to the lack of lighting and clothing color,” while she was in the road in a non-pedestrian crossing area, the news release states.
Baer did not report any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.