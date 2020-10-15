ELKHART — The city’s annual Trunk or Treat will again be held at Island Park with more than 20 organizations and businesses participating, city officials announced Tuesday. This year, additional measures are being added to enhance safety precautions to fit the guidelines of the Elkhart County Health Department.
Participants will be required to enter and exit off of the Sycamore Street bridge in order to control one-way traffic onto the island pathway. Families will be spread out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and masks will be required from entry to exit and while waiting to enter the event. Hand sanitizer will be available as visitors enter the island and exit.
The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Parking is available in multiple areas, including Lundquist Bicentennial Park, but participants must enter and exit over the Sycamore Street bridge off Main Street.
For more information or to be a vendor at the event, contact the Elkhart Parks Department at 574-295-7275 or email Sherry Krask at Sherry.Krask@coei.org.
Other upcoming local Halloween events include:
Elkhart
• Trick or treat will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Goshen
• Trick or treat downtown will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35, will host trunk and treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 in the church parking lot in place of the Noah’s Ark Carnival. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Contact the church for more information at 574-642-3165.
• Trick or treat will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 17746-D C.R. 34. The event is free and registration is not required.
LaGrange
• Trick or treat will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Middlebury
• Trick or treat will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Participants are asked to leave their porch or other exterior lights on throughout participation. Those passing out treats are asked to not allow trick-or-treaters to reach into communal containers but rather hand out treats
Nappanee
• Trick or treat will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
New Paris
• Trick-or-treating hours have been set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, the New Paris Lions Club will not have a Halloween party like they normally do, according to Lions Club officials.
Topeka
• From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31; rain date is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Trunk or Treating will be in the front parking lot of Topeka Elementary School
