ELKHART — The city of Elkhart Office of Development Services is wrapping up a series of free fair housing training sessions. Residents will have one additional opportunity to participate in the series, aimed at educating the public on fair housing laws.
The final Fair Lending Training will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 5. This training will focus on sales and lending regulations under fair housing laws. Topics to be addressed include: an overview of fair housing protections, recent lending cases involving housing, common forms of fair lending discrimination, redlining, the dangers of rent-to-own housing transactions, and more.
The training will take place at High Dive Park Pavilion, located at 500 E. Beardsley Ave. in Elkhart. Parking is free, and refreshments will be available, courtesy of 1st Source Bank.
These trainings are held in collaboration with the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and are made possible through a partnership grant awarded to the city of Elkhart Human Relations Commission by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
For more information or to register, visit fhcci.org/events. Registration is required.
