ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools is hosting an anti-bullying assembly for parents and guardians at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Elkhart High School Freshman Division, 1 Blazer Blvd., Elkhart.
“Elkhart Community Schools is focused on facilitating student development through lessons in social awareness, self-awareness, responsible decision-making skills and relationship-building skills,” said Sarita Stevens, assistant superintendent of Student Services at Elkhart Community Schools. “Our focus is to create a safe and kind school environment for all.”
The event will begin in the auditorium where the district will review how it defines bullying, share national trends about bullying, discuss the district’s process for bullying investigations, and provide parent resources.
Parents will have an opportunity to share their personal stories and insight with the district electronically.
“The purpose of the parent anti-bullying assembly is to bring vital voices to the table to create and sustain an effective plan to eliminate bullying wherever it appears," Stevens said. "We need parents, staff, and community members to recognize, be vigilant, and to know how to intervene and report when they see bullying situations.”
The event will feature speakers and facilitators from Triple P, CAPS and ECS’ Student Services Department. Light refreshments will be available. Translators will be available.
