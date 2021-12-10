NOBLE COUNTY — A burglary suspect, wanted in Elkhart County, is in custody following a Friday pursuit in Noble County.
Brad Lee Niles Jr, 37, Syracuse, has been booked into the Noble County Jail on several related criminal charges, according to an Indiana State Police news release. He was also wanted on an outstanding felony warrant out of Elkhart County for theft related charges.
At approximately 9 a.m. a 911 call came in to the Noble County Sheriff's Dispatch Center, advising of a home burglary in the 1900 block of north County Road 900 West, southeast of Cromwell, the release said. Two teenagers were home alone, and reported their front door had just been kicked in, and the suspects were still inside the home.
"Responding Fort Wayne District troopers and Noble County Sheriff Deputies were on scene in about 5-6 minutes, but the suspects had already fled the scene," the release said. "Officers secured the residence and ensured that the teens were safe. Home security camera footage captured a view of the two suspects along with the suspect vehicle, which appeared to be a black early 2000's Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe."
A photo of the suspect vehicle was quickly relayed to all surrounding police agencies in an attempt to locate, and within two hours a Ligonier Police Department officer reported having located the suspect vehicle (black 2001 GMC Yukon) at a residence on Robinhood Road near Lake Wawasee in Kosciusko County.
"Before officers could make contact at the Robinhood Road residence, a white male matching the burglary suspect description, drove off from the residence," the release said. "When troopers attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop, the suspect sped off- initiating what would be a half hour long vehicle pursuit around the northeast corner of Kosciusko County and western Noble County."
Niles has been charged with Residential Burglary, (felony), Resisting Law Enforcement-Vehicle fleeing, (felony), Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, (felony), Criminal Recklessness, (misdemeanor), and Larceny/Theft warrant, (felony).
