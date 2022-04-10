Elkhart teen Chyniah Woods is set to sing at the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America conference May 4-6.
Woods is one of 10 club members from around the country who has been selected to perform, and will be accompanied by her parents, Chad and Kesia Woods, and Kyla Kirkendoll, the Elkhart Teen Club supervisor.
“We are beyond ecstatic, beyond excited,” Kirkendoll said. “It is just a real blessing because it is something that hasn’t happened, I don’t think it has happened at the Elkhart County Boys & Girls Club at all. The fact that she has tried multiple times and for it to actually happen is so surreal.”
Kirkendoll explained that she is excited that Woods achieved this goal and that she will be able to attend the event.
“I’m ready,” she said. “Like I told her, this is finally the stage that we have been talking about.”
She shared that Woods had applied to perform at this same conference a few times before, but this was the first acceptance. Through the years she has been able to watch Woods grow and develop into the person and singer she is.
“Chyniah is probably one of the strongest young ladies I have ever met,” Kirkendoll said. “Her growth has just put me in awe. I’m just so happy for her and her voice has grown over time too. It’s the voice of an angel.”
Woods shared that she has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club since she was a seventh-grader. During her time in the club, she has participated in several programs.
“I am in the Keystone Club, I take vocal lessons, I am in the media program and next year I will be doing youth of the year,” Woods said.
Woods shared that her passion for music and singing comes from her family.
“I came from a musical family, so singing is definitely just in my blood,” she said.
With the event quickly approaching, she explained that what she is most looking forward to is the interactions she will have with her peers.
“I am looking forward to meeting other Boys & Girls Club members around the world that got picked to sing and just hearing their voices and learning from their experiences,” Woods said.
She will be singing “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner, “Auld Lane Syne,” “America the Beautiful, a collaborative performance singing “We’re all in This Together” from “High School Musical” and “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo.
Woods’ parents, who will also be attending the event with her, have shared how proud they are of her and their belief that she could do it all along.
“My parents and my family are super proud and saying about time,” she said.
Woods explained that in addition to her parents and family the Boys & Girls Club staff and members have all continuously shared their love and support for her.
“They shower me with love all the time,” Woods said. “I want to set an example and tell the kids at club that you are never too young to do this and that you can make it.”
For more information on the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America conference visit www.greatfutures.club.
