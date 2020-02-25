ELKHART — Not only was Carmela Cataldo the youngest competitor at this year’s Pizza Pizzaz Competition in Columbus, Ohio, but she was also the best — and that’s according to a panel of expert judges.
Carmela, the 17-year-old daughter of Antonio’s Italian Ristorante owner Paul Cataldo, took home the first-place title and a $5,000 prize Sunday from the competition at the Mid-America Restaurant Expo, according to a news release from Antonio's.
“You don’t get to interact with the judges,” Carmela said in the news release, explaining how the blind-judging format means the judges do not know who made what pizza. “But the thrill of seeing your final product out of the oven, like, this is my creation, that’s definitely the most exciting part of it.”
She competed in the same event last year (and was still the youngest competitor), but she took home fourth place in the 2019 competition, narrowly missing the top three by a single point. Carmela was inspired by her dad to compete in 2019, but this year was driven to beat her previous score.
“It’s just what we do as a family,” Carmela said. “Dad literally does it for a living, and it’s us kids wanting to do it because we want to follow in his footsteps.”
Carmela competed with the Vegas Fortuna pizza, the same creation that won Paul first place at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas last year. The pizza starts with 72-hour hand-stretched dough and is topped with pomodoro sauce, housemade Italian sausage and hot honey sausage, cup-and-char pepperoni and mozzarella blend.
Carmela beat out pizzaiolos from across the region for the title of “The Best Pizza in the Midwest.”
Carmela has been working at her father’s restaurant since she was 10 years old. She started as a busser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.