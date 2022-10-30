ELKHART — Last week, the Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees approved the 2022-2023 teacher compensation plan and contract.
The new teacher compensation plan includes a significant revision to previous years’ plans by incentivizing teachers’ years of service with the district and post-secondary education, a news release stated. With the change, the salary range for teachers will be $41,500 to $74,500. New ECS teachers with a master’s degree and no experience will start at $43,500.
Current teacher salaries will be adjusted to match their new pay level, based on years of service to ECS and post-secondary education. Raises for current teachers will range from $1,000 per year to $22,000 per year, with $2,500 as the most common increase most teachers will see.
“Our Elkhart Promise is to know students by name and challenge them with highly effective staff,” said ECS Superintendent Steve Thalhaimer. “This agreement allows us to address a reason for why teachers were leaving the district. Retaining teachers who build familiarity with the families of Elkhart and Bristol and how to best teach our students will create classrooms where students are known and challenged. Our teachers will know their value, grow their collaborative teams, and boost student achievement.”
“After several years of growing inequities, all currently employed teachers in the district will be compensated at a level commensurate with the academic credit and experience granted to newly hired teachers,” said Kerry Mullet, Elkhart Teachers Association president. “This positive step toward correcting these imbalances will significantly increase the district’s ability to retain teaching staff.”
Additionally, ECS teachers will now be eligible for an attendance incentive, and teachers with ENL certification and synchronous teaching assignments will receive extra compensation. The full contract can be found here at https://docs.elkhart.k12.in.us/district/Staff_Forms/2022-2023_Master_Contract.pdf.
The new teacher contract will be retroactive to the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
As customary, following the approval of the teacher compensation plan and contract, the district will begin discussions with other employee support groups throughout November and December with changes for support groups effective Jan. 1, 2023.