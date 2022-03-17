ELKHART — Concert pianist and Elkhart native Nicholas Roth returns home to perform with the Elkhart County Symphony at the Lerner Theatre as part of “New Adventures: Brahms and Video Games,” the symphony’s next concert on March 27.
Roth, an Elkhart Central graduate, joins the symphony as guest artist to perform Johannes Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2. While Roth's performance is a homecoming of sorts for Elkhart's acclaimed musical son, the accompanying music of "New Adventures" is an exploration into the modern realm of video games. The concert will include “Video Games Live Suite,” a compilation of memorable scores behind the onscreen action of titles such as “Halo” and “World of Warcraft.”
"It's wonderful to come back home and perform," said Roth. "I’ve learned in talking to my colleagues that this type of local appreciation is somewhat rare for performing artists, so I’m truly grateful for the level of support I feel from all my friends at home.”
Roth is a professor of piano at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. An accomplished soloist, he has performed with the St. Louis Symphony and the Indianapolis Symphony and toured throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.
Tickets for "New Adventures: Brahms and Video Games" are available online now, ranging from $14 to $35. They may also be purchased through the Lerner Theatre box office by calling 574-293-4469.
Ticketholders are also invited to attend a talk immediately preceding the concert at 3 p.m. by Music Director Soo Han in the Cittadine Room of The Lerner Theatre.
