ELKHART — Single-concert tickets for the Elkhart County Symphony's 76th season will go on sale at 10 a.m. today and be available for purchase at The Lerner Theatre Box Office and website.
Season tickets for the Elkhart Symphony are also available and offer the benefit of five concerts for the price of four.
Among the highlights of the 2023-24 campaign, the season-ending ¡Fiesta Sinfónica! celebration, May 19, will feature a performance of Symphonic Dances from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein, and will present a moving and groundbreaking collaboration between the symphony and the acclaimed Goshen Spanish rock band, Lalo Cura.
"We wanted to follow up our memorable Diamond Jubilee year with a new program that honors how far we've come as a classical symphony and also demonstrates a bold and inclusive approach," said Elkhart Symphony Co-Executive Director John Hill. "This season is about building upon our growing engagement within the community and continuing to mature and evolve as a symphony with special collaborations. Our supporters, the people in this community, have shown us over the years what the Elkhart County Symphony means to them. Our 76th season is going to be truly unique and full of new possibilities, and we encourage people to once again, this year, make the Elkhart County Symphony a part of their lives."
The season will begin with Cinema in the Gardens, Sunday, Sept. 10 at Wellfield Botanic Gardens, with special guest Rick DeJonge. Performances will include "Star Wars Epic Suite Part II" (John Williams/Robert Smith) and selections by Mozart from the movie "Amadeus." The symphony will also present the world premier of "Magical Passages," commissioned by Tom Myers and written for the event by DeJonge, who will conduct three musical selections he's scored for film.
All concerts begin at 4 p.m. Concert dates are as follows:
Sept. 10: Cinema in the Gardens, Wellfield Botanic Gardens
Sponsored by Tom Myers, the season kick-off presents guest composer Rick DeJonge. Cinema in the Gardens features the world premier of a composition by DeJonge for the symphony. Repertoire includes selections from "The Sound of Music" (Rodgers & Hammerstein/arr. Bennett) and a performance of "Star Wars Epic Suite Part II" (John Williams/Robert Smith).
• Nov. 5: Pictures of Elkhart County, Sauder Hall on the campus of Goshen College.
Featuring guest soloist Derek Reeves. Repertoire includes Kauyumari (Gabriela Ortiz), Concerto featuring Derek Reeves and "Pictures at an Exhibition" (Mussorgsky/Ravel). Last year's concert at Sauder Hall was a sell-out.
• Feb. 4: Operatic Reveries, The Lerner Theatre
The acclaimed and award-winning recitalist Brian Major returns to the Elkhart Symphony as a guest baritone. Major earned wide acclaim for his "House Debut" and subsequent performance at The Metropolitan Opera in October 2022 as Baron Douphol in "La Traviata." Repertoire includes "Poet & Peasant Overture" (von Suppé), Carmen Suite No. 1 (Bizet), and Arias with Brian Major.
• March 24: Symphonic Horizons, The Lerner Theatre
Flautist Aleksandra Chojnacka Kemble is the guest soloist as the symphony plays side-by-side with the Elkhart High School Symphony Orchestra. Repertoire includes Overture to Rusland and Ludmilla (Glinka), Flute Concerto No. 2 in D, III. Rondo (Mozart) and Flute Concertino, Op. 107 (Chaminade).
• May 19: ¡Fiesta Sinfónica!,The Lerner Theatre.
Lalo Cura will join the Elkhart County Symphony for an exciting and unique collaboration to end the 2023-24 season. Repertoire includes Danzon No. 2 (Marquez) and symphonic dances from "West Side Story" (Bernstein).
Both single-concert tickets and season tickets for the Elkhart County Symphony may be purchased at The Lerner Theatre website, thelerner.com, or by visiting The Lerner Theatre Box Office in-person, or by calling the box office at 574-293-4469.