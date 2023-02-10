ELKHART — During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Board of School Trustees meeting, the Elkhart Community School Board will consider the resignation of Superintendent Steve Thalheimer, effective June 30.
Thalheimer wrote in his resignation that his decision to leave the district was driven by matters of personal wellness and was something he and his family had discussed a great deal over the recent winter holiday.
Thalheimer stated the time is just right, adding “We took care of each other through the pandemic, we merged back to one Elkhart High featuring unique Schools of Study, and we have continued to build out student pathways. Because of my faith in the people at all levels, because we have a solid plan for teaching and learning in place that can carry forward, and because of the feasibility process that we are now engaged in to set future direction, I feel like this is the time for me to move on to whatever lies before me.”
Thalheimer said that his focus over the next five months will be to promote and complete the feasibility process, so the board has options for them to pursue with a new leader and he intends to finish goals connected to this year’s instructional plan.
Board President Dacey Davis thanked Dr. Thalheimer for his service to ECS and its students. “We wish Dr. Thalheimer the best as he embarks upon this next chapter in his life,” Davis stated in a news release. “The community can rest assured that the board is committed to initiating a thorough and transparent process to employ our next superintendent.”
“The board will immediately begin the hiring process, and we remain confident that ECS is well positioned to attract applicants who possess the vision, communication skills, and leadership qualities necessary to lead our school corporation in the coming years,” Davis said.