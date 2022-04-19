INDIANAPOLIS — An Elkhart school official’s appointment to the Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet was announced Monday.
Elkhart Community School’s Superintendent Steve Thalheimer will join state leaders Thursday to begin his tenure as the official superintendent representative of the cabinet.
“I’m very humbled by this honor to be asked to serve and it allows me to the opportunity to give voice to Elkhart County and the region for the work we’re doing to prepare students for the workforce,” he said.
Thalheimer replaces former Wabash City Schools Superintendent Jason Callahan to join the Indiana Department of Education as assistant secretary of Pathways and Opportunities in January 2021.
Thalheimer’s term will continue through Dec. 31, 2023.
Along with him, three other new appointees were introduced this week: Christopher LaMothe of Westfield, former CEO of Elevate Ventures; Rebecca McCuaig of Noblesville, chief legal counsel for Accelerate Indiana Municipalities; and Steve Rogers of Carmel, director of the Walker Career Center.
The governor also made three new appointments to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority Board of Directors, whose term will end March 31, 2026: Don Babcock of Long Beach, director of economic development and community relations at Purdue Northwest; John Dull of Crown Point, retired Lake County attorney; and Timothy Scannell of Michiana Shores, managing director and partner at Hightower Great Lake.
The Governors’ Workforce Cabinet focuses on identifying the needs within the state of Indiana in developing plans for education and learning experiences for students as they get ready for the workforce, and meeting those same needs for those already in the workforce.
