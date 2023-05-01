GOSHEN — Staylock Storage Inc. is planning an expansion. The Elkhart County Commissioners approved a request to amend an existing DPUD A-1 on the property at 52292 C.R. 9, Elkhart.
A new 52,000-square-foot climatized storage facility will be added to the already existing drive-up storage facility.
Other items include:
• The Elkhart County Commissioners approved special uses for two government locations that were recently established: The Concord Township Assessor’s Office at 59462 C.R. 7, Elkhart, and the Soil & Water Office at 59358 C.R. 7, Elkhart.
• Commissioners opened bids for the demolition of two homes in Dunlap on Monday morning. The Elkhart County Commissioners heard bids for the demolition of 22043 Mississippi Ave. and 60317 Fenmore Ave. after the two homes underwent the unsafe building process and evaluation. Bids were received from two companies: Jerry Reed’s Excavating of Mishawaka bid $5,500 on the Fenmore Avenue home and $11,500 on the Mississippi Avenue home, while B&E Excavating of Nappanee bid $6,900 on the Fenmore Avenue home and $7,200 on the Mississippi Avenue home. The contract will be awarded at next week’s meeting.
• The Elkhart County Health Department was approved for its annual grant to support immunizations and vaccines for children for $245,401.15.
• Commissioners opened the sole bid for the county’s street striping project. This year, around 400 miles of striping and other markings, including arrows and stop bars, will be repainted across the county. The only bid for the project was from the Airmarking Company, Inc. of Rochester for $492,637. Elkhart County Highway Department’s Charlie McKenzie acknowledged that the cost was lower than last year in part due to the decreased volume of work needed.
• The commissioners approved an extension for the Elkhart River Queen’s license as it sits near Six Span Bridge undergoing repairs. The license, which went from October through May, was extended to May 30.