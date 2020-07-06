ELKHART — Elkhart police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed in the city last weekend. The incident is the second shooting death in Elkhart in about the past two weeks.

Police found Kenneth Whitman, 36, with a gunshot wound at a home at 1548 Laurelwood Drive, after they responded to a call about a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. The man was later pronounced dead, Elkhart police said in a news release.

Detectives from the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating the case. No arrests have been reported.

This incident came about two weeks after Kenneth Black, 49, of Elkhart was shot to death on Woodlawn Avenue near Cone Street in Elkhart.

Suspect charged in man's shooting death ELKHART — An Elkhart man allegedly shot a man multiple times and killed him amid an altercation in Elkhart last week.

Allen Sage, 31, was arrested a couple days later as the suspect in that case. He’s charged with murder, and he faces a trial scheduled to begin Jan. 4, 2021 following his initial appearance in Elkhart County Circuit Court last Thursday.