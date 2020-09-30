ELKHART — Trick or treat will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, according to city officials. Participants are asked to leave their porch or other exterior lights on for the duration of participation.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Elkhart officials stated precautions should be taken on Halloween to ensure the safety and enjoyment of everyone involved.
In 2020, some added precautions are necessary due to the continued presence of the COVID-19 virus. The transmission of the virus from eating is unlikely, however, transmission is possible by touching an infected surface such as a candy wrapper and then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth. Hand-washing remains an essential step in preventing the spread.
Other local trick or treat times are:
Goshen
Trick or treat will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
LaGrange
Trick or treat will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Nappanee
Trick or treat will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Topeka
From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31; rain date is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Trunk or Treating will be in the front parking lot of Topeka Elementary School
As families set out to enjoy Halloween, here are some precautions to keep in mind:
• Travel only in household groups
• Carry a flashlight or other luminous items such as glow sticks or reflective clothing
• Those passing out treats are asked to not allow trick-or-treaters to reach into the communal container, but rather pass out treats wearing gloves or with frequent sanitizing
• Those passing out treats are asked to consider preparing goodie bags for individual trick-or-treaters to grab
• For Trick-or-Treaters, don’t eat candy until you’ve had the chance to thoroughly wash your hands
• A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask and costume-wearers should consider incorporating a Halloween-themed cloth mask into their outfit
“We want you to enjoy Halloween, but please do it safely for the sake of your health and the health of our community," Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said. "We have seen spikes in our positivity rate following other holidays where people let their guard down and gather in ways they don’t normally. Keep Halloween an outdoor activity this year and continue to distance, wash your hands, and mask-up.”
Not taking part in trick or treat this year? Here are some recommended lower-risk alternatives from the CDC:
• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them
• Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
• Decorating your house, apartment, or living space
• Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
• Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
• Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
• Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house
