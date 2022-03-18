ELKHART — Paramedics with the City of Elkhart responded to an unusually high number of calls Friday for drug overdose cases — a total of five in a period of ten hours.
"While we don’t yet know the exact circumstances surrounding these overdoses, what we do know is that 5 in one day is an alarmingly high rate," Elkhart Director of Communications Corinne Straight said in a Friday evening news release. "This number of overdoses in such a small amount of time indicates the possibility of an unknown presence in the drugs people are buying."
Details on this situation will follow once they become available.
