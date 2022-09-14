ELKHART — The Indiana Department of Education formally recognized Elkhart High School as the top school in the state for student participation in the Crossing the Finish Line program on Tuesday.
The recognition for Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line included a presentation of $500,000 to the high school.
IDOE’s Crossing the Finish Line program provides free tuition, books and fees at Ivy Tech Community College or Vincennes University for students who are just a few credits away from completing their credential. Students work to complete their credentials during the summer with the encouragement and support of staff at Elkhart High School. In the summer of 2022, 104 Elkhart High School students participated and earned 312 credits at Ivy Tech Community College through the Crossing the Finish Line program.
“Elkhart High School is very excited to celebrate our students' accomplishments,” said Elkhart High School Executive Principal Cary Anderson. “We are so proud of all of the hard work and dedication it took from our students, their families, and our staff to earn this recognition from the State of Indiana.”
The financial component of the award will support students and staff within the Elkhart High School dual credit program through continuing the current programs, providing additional exposure to students/families about the Crossing the Finish Line and dual credit programs, ensuring the program has fully credentialed instructors, and providing additional pay for teachers who are licensed to teach dual credit courses.
“Fulfilling our Elkhart Promise means that we find the pathways that best fit each student, and we have them as ready for their post-secondary education as possible,” said Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Steve Thalheimer. “Elkhart Schools is thrilled to provide students with this opportunity to earn college credits while in high school so we can partner with families in preparing students while saving them thousands of dollars in future tuition costs.”
Elkhart High School currently offers more than 20 dual credit courses through Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University. These courses are taught to high school students by teachers who are credentialed to teach courses that provide college credit upon successful completion.
In the 2021-2022 school year, 689 Elkhart High School students completed at least one dual credit course. A total of 8,266 college credits were earned by EHS students for the 2021-2022 school year.