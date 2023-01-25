Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will become lighter tonight, although blowing and drifting snow in open areas is possible into the evening as gusts surpass 20 mph. Additional but mostly lighter snow is expected tonight into Thursday.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&