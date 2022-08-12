ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools is increasing the rate of pay for substitute teachers who are retired teachers.
The increase is double the rate those subs were making before, and more than triple the rate for non certified substitute teachers.
“With a limited pool of retired teachers available to substitute in our classrooms, we want to ensure we are placing these retired educators whenever possible,” said Maggie Lozano, ECS Director of Human Resources in a news release. “Improving the rate of pay helps the district attract retired teachers who are still called to make a difference in the lives of students.”
Previously, the rate of pay for retired teachers who returned to the classroom was $145/day and $75/half-day at ECS. With the change, which began Aug. 10, retired teachers who serve as substitutes will now make $300 per day for a full day, and $150 per day for a half day.
“Across the nation, school districts are facing teacher shortages and looking for qualified substitute teachers to provide a high level of education for students,” Lozano said. “Retired teachers bring years of classroom and teaching experience to ECS, which is invaluable to our students.”
The rate of pay for non-teachers has not change. Individuals with a substitute permit only will make $100 for a full day or $55 for a half day, while substitutes who hold a permit and qualifications to write and grade lesson plans will receive $130 per day or $65 for a half day.
Those interested in substitute positions at ECS are encouraged to visit www.elkhart.k12.in.us for more information.