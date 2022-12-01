ELKHART — Elkhart kicks off the holiday season with the annual Winterfest Saturday.
Highlights of the event include Breakfast with Santa at Central Fire Station, The Ugly Sweater Run and Stroll, free photos with Santa at the Elkhart Public Library, downtown merchants’ open houses, and ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park, a news release stated.
The day will conclude with the annual Winterfest Parade sponsored by NIBCO, INC. The lighted parade will start at 6 p.m. and travels down Main Street from Harrison Street to Lexington Avenue. Judges for the parade include Mayor Rod Roberson, WNDU’s Melissa Stephens, and Ashley Martin of NIBCO INC.
Following the parade, Mayor Roberson will present awards for the parade and light the city Christmas tree on the Central Green stage. Food vendors will be available on High Street.
For those interested in more information, please contact Elkhart Parks and Recreation at 574-295-7275 or by email at city.parks@coei.org or visit ElkhartIndiana.org/parks.