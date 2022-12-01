Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet. For the Gale Watch, south winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots veering west with gusts up to 40 knots Saturday. Waves building to 7 to 11 feet on Saturday. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&