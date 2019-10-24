ELKHART — The Office of Development Services is inviting residents to learn more about proposed updates to the city’s zoning ordinance during an event from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 29.
The ordinance outlines the standards and requirements that guide land use and development within city limits.
The open house will be held in the Common Council Chambers, located at 229 S. Second St. Interested property owners, businesses and residents are free to come and go at any time that evening.
Since spring 2019, city officials have been gathering input from key stakeholders regarding the potential updates, including members of the Common Council, Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and the local real estate and development community.
The information that will be presented at the open house represents areas specifically identified by this steering committee as opportunities for improvement to the current ordinance, city officials said.
The goal of the project is to ensure the city remains economically competitive and that land use is regulated efficiently and effectively, according to information provided by the city. Any revisions are intended to make the ordinance more modern, concise and easy to understand. The city is also looking to create increased flexibility within the ordinance to allow planning staff to work with applicants to achieve the best outcome based on site conditions.
City officials said that at the open house, residents will be able to learn more about specific topics reviewed by the steering committee and any potential amendments being proposed. City staff members, as well as planning team Rundell Ernstberger Associates, will be available to answer questions and gather feedback from community members.
This feedback will be shared with the Plan Commission and Common Council during an upcoming joint work session prior to any official action being taken by the Common Council. Final draft language and public hearings are anticipated to take place early 2020.
Any questions or concerns can be forwarded to Eric Trotter, acting director of development services, at 574-294-5471 or eric.trotter@coei.org.
