ELKHART — A little more than 30 years ago, when the Lake Shore Railroad Historical Foundation acquired a former New York Central steam locomotive that had been sitting at a park in Dallas, arrangements were made to have it brought to Elkhart, according to officials at the National New York Central Railroad Museum, 721 S. Main St.
“That locomotive made its first official revenue run for the New York Central out of Elkhart,” museum curator Dave Overton said.
After the move, the locomotive was parked on the property of a former New York Central Railroad freight house with rail access, which was privately owned by resident Robert Spaugh. Dennis Harney, director of the Planning and Development Department of Elkhart, was on Spaugh’s property regarding another matter when he saw the engine. After learning from Spaugh what the locomotive was and it’s significance to the city, Harney was intrigued.
“Elkhart has always been a railroad center, we ought to have a railroad museum here,” Harney had said.
After going though the proper channels, the city purchased the property from Spaugh to create the museum, as well as the property of the depot across the tracks, which is still used by passengers boarding two of Amtrak’s long-distance service trains that run from Chicago to Washington, D.C., and the Lake Shore Limited that runs from Chicago to Albany, New York.
Overton said his favorite thing about the museum is the people he meets.
“The museum has undergone some new additions to the property, including new bike racks, adding green space up front which had been concrete, and a new live-streaming camera,” museum curator Matt Hughui said. “One thing people like, despite the conditions of the cars due to weather and being that they have been sitting out here for decades, is that you can actually come here and touch things. A lot of the museums you go to you can see the objects, you can see parts of American History, but you cannot touch it.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, museum officials are working to keep its guests safe.
“We have implemented the requirements for masks and we removed all hands-on exhibits to keep our kids safe, minimizing the amount of guests that can come in,” Tim Reecer, museum interim director, said. “If you come in as a group, you have to stay as a group, just maintain distance from other groups. Be courteous to the other guests. ... We clean on a regular basis; high-touch areas twice a day, doors, railings, and exhibit glass. We provide masks to those who do not have them when they come in. We have hand sanitizer available at the counter for guests to use.”
For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page National New York Central Railroad Museum or call 574-294-3001.
