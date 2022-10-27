ELKHART — A local publisher is bringing a childhood passion of his back to life.
James Wylde, Elkhart, President and Publisher of ArcBeatle Press, along with creator Decipher, Inc. are releasing the second volume of a trilogy saga series, “The Battle of Phobos.” The book is called “WARSONG: Stretti.”
The WARSONG universe has been around since 2004 as a card game. Makers of the universe, Decipher, developed the card game following the success of their original Star Wars card game.
“It used to be the biggest competitor of Magic: the Gathering,” he said. “They lost the license to Star Wars, oddly to Wizards of the Coast, who makes Magic, but people really liked the rule to the game so they decided they were going to make a new card game using the rules.”
Decipher brought in the sci-fi writer, Michael A. Stackpole, a New York Times Best Selling Author who wrote several books in the Star Wars series; and John Howe, conceptual designer for the Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit film series, to develop the new universe.
“They released some short stories back then for free and it had this loose storyline with it and it was very intriguing, but it really hadn’t been fully fleshed out,” Wylde said. “It was one of those things where they’d made up a really interesting setting and they had like 15 short stories, but that’s not a lot of information, but I was still in high school really intrigued by it. I’d read the stories every week when they came out.”
The plot circulates around a futuristic world where humanity has divided into three factions — the Earthers, the Mavericks, and the Gongen.
“The Earthers, obviously live on Earth, and then you have the Mavericks who kind of live out on the edges of space, kind of the Hans Solo, Firefly types, flying around living outside the law and that sort of thing; and then you have the Gongen who are colonists on Mars who revolved and they renamed the planet so Mars is now called Gongen in this future world.”
Each of the books contains a trilogy of stories, each one focusing on one of the three groups featured in the sci-fi universe, during the same time period culminating in an epic battle for rights to Mars, now known as Gongen.
“That space has become both literal and metaphorical,” he said. “One thing that really intrigued me about this series is it’s set up all these groups and it doesn’t peg any of them as being villains. Nobody is purely right or wrong. You might have some very strong opinions about some groups being better than others but the people who made it and the authors that followed tried pretty hard to keep a balance.”
Wylde discovered the world of WARSONG, in truth, because he couldn’t afford to keep buying Magic cards.
“I was like ‘What can I do?’ Because I wanted to keep playing games with my friends and I really enjoy card games,” Wylde said. “At the time, you could buy lots of them for so cheap. I bought cases of the decks.”
At his college, the group he created merged with the tabletop game club, and eventually went on to play the WARSONG roleplaying game later developed, from where most of his experiences with the universe stemmed.
“It’s such a weird thing because the series has been so unsuccessful,” he reflected. “I can’t argue that. It failed repeatedly, but the people who catch onto it, we’ve all found something really special in it, and when I was in college it led to most of the friends I made in college and it brought me together with a lot of the people that remain my lifelong friends.”
Wylde has also been working in publishing since before he graduated college, originally with Grail Quest Books out of Bangor, Maine. His first experiences in professional publishing through the company were on some of the WARSONG books. He was a proofreader, setting advisor, among other things, and even wrote one of the three novellas for the third book.
“When you’re working on it, you don’t see the ways that it can fall apart when you’re so excited and you’re so young,” Wylde said. “I learned a lot of lessons.”
Grail Quest Books went under before the books could be published, but Wylde hung on to the hope that his favorite stories which he was now a writer for, would return to the spotlight again someday.
“I wrote it nearly 10 years ago now,” Wylde said. “I’ve really kind of always wanted to be a writer or a storyteller… I’ve always been the person forced to be the GameMaster in D&D. I just kept coming back to it. There was a time where I was like ‘I need to get a real job,’ and that sort of thing, not realizing that this could be a real job if I could just find a way to make money.”
After college, he decided to try his hand at self-publishing and eventually formed his own publishing company, Arcbeatle Press.
“It was just kind of something I couldn’t get away from doing,” he said. “I knew I wanted to write things. I knew I wanted to make things. What form that took could have fallen into any number of things.”
Through his company’s growth in the publishing sector, Wylde was able to return to the WARSONG universe and being to relaunch the series when he was asked about it.
“I jumped at the chance,” he said. “This was the chance to get into something that I have been really passionate about which nobody knows about even though it’s been around for a while. I’m really excited to have the chance to do it right this time.”
His company, Arcbeatle Press has published a variety of books from original works to a licensed Dr. Who spin-off. The first book of the WARSONG series was supposed to be published in 2021, but pandemic difficulties caused them to get behind.
“Like a lot of people we ended up with some real issues,” he said. “A lot of people who worked with me had to go out and do essential jobs, and a few of our biggest supporters actually passed away and there’s no real easy way get to back from that. We had a huge gap and we only just started getting back into it this year… I’m excited to finally get my first publishing credit.”
Wylde has produced a number of plays, books published, poetry, and more.
“It’s really weird coming back to something where I worked so hard on it and it just disappeared and now I’m the one resurrecting it,” he said.
The second book in the trilogy series will be released today. For more information, or to read short stories related to the WARSONG series, written by actual WARSONG authors, visit www.arcbeatlepress.com.