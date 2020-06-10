Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy with a few showers this evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers this evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.