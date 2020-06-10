Alexis Lopez

Alexis Lopez

 ELKHART POLICE DEPARTMENT

ELKHART — Alexis Lopez, 21, has been missing since Monday.

The Hispanic female has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet tall and 135 pounds.

Lopez was last seen in the area of 600 West Blvd., Elkhart. She was wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, blue knee-high socks, red and black shoes with a black fanny pack.

Lopez's family is concerned for her welfare due to a possible medical issue.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or believes they may have seen Lopez should contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you