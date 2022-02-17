ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is seeking a subject in connection with a recent robbery.
The subject is a Black male, bald, between 5’7’’ and 5/11” and between 220 and 240 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket and dark jeans.
This individual is wanted for questioning in a robbery that occurred at Kroger, at 130 W. Hively Avenue, Feb. 13.
The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has information regarding this investigation, to please call Det. Gayton at 574-295-7070, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or EPD’s tip line at 574-389-4777. Those with information can can also submit tips at tips@elkhartpolice.org
The Goshen Police Department received a report of child molestation at 6:06 a.m. Thursday, from DCS.
GPD also responded to reported sounds of gunfire at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of N. Michigan Ave. Officers found nothing out of the ordinary.
ARRESTS
- David James Close, 54, 2820 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on a charge of child molestation.
- Thomas Stephen Girod, 67, 12577 Bonnie Lane, was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
- Bobby Eugene Cliett, 57, 317 E. Oakridge Ave., Goshen, was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on a charge of burglary.
- Vernard Hamilton, 49, no address listed, was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on a charge of burglary.
