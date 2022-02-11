ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.
At 12:53 p.m. Friday, a male suspect entered the lobby of the 1st Source Bank, located at 2020 E. Bristol St., according to an EPD news release. He presented a bank employee with a note demanding money, and had his hand in his pocket.
"The employee fulfilled his request, and male subject exited the building," the release reads.
The suspect is a Black male, approximately 5-feet 11-inches to 6-feet 3-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, tan sweat pants and tan boots, and was last seen leaving the scene east on foot before getting into a dark-colored sedan, the release reads.
The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this person or who has information regarding this investigation, to call Detective Rufino Gayton or Detective Casey Claeys at 574-295-7070, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or EPD's tip line at 574-389-4777. People can also submit a tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
