ELKHART — An Elkhart man is dead after a late night Saturday shooting.
“Elkhart Police Department officers responded yesterday evening to a report of shots fired in the area of S. 6th St. and W. Cleveland Avenue,” an EPD news release stated, adding that at that time no injuries were reported. “After arriving in the area at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers discovered a residence in the 1700 block of S. 6th St that had been damaged by apparent gunfire.”
At approximately 11:50 p.m., dispatch received a call of an unknown medical situation/male down in an alley to the south of 621 W. Cleveland Ave.
“Upon arrival, Elkhart Police Department officers located an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s),” the release stated. “The male individual was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, to handle the investigation. The deceased male has been identified as Keandre Marquez Baker, 21 years old.”
Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the ECHU at 574-295-2825.