ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man which took place just outside of Elkhart General Hospital, at a hosital parking facility.
"At approximately 5:19 p.m., Elkhart City 911 Communications received a call of a male seen falling to the ground from the parking garage adjacent to the main entrance of Elkhart General Hospital, 503 Arcade Avenue," an Elkhart Police Department news release stated. "Elkhart General Hospital personnel responded immediately and worked with Elkhart Police Department officers, who were dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter. The male, who is in his late 70’s, was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene."
Though the cause of the fall remains under investigation, no foul play is suspected and there is no danger to the public. ECHU was activated per protocol.
Operations at Elkhart General Hospital continue as normal. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld as of Tuesday evening, pending family notification, but the man was not an Elkhart General Hospital employee, the release added. Any further information will be released from ECHU.