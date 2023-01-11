ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening.
At approximately 6:47 p.m., 911 received a phone call of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash with injuries in the area of the 2700 block of Johnson St. and Merrill St., just south of C.R 6, an EPD news release stated.
"Initial investigation indicates that a Toyota Camry traveling southbound on Johnson St struck an adult male pedestrian," the release stated. "The pedestrian was subsequently pronounced deceased."
The adult female driver of the Camry remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No other injuries were reported. The EPD Crash Reconstruction Team was activated, per protocol, and is currently investigating the incident.