ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department has issued an alert regarding a local telephone scam.
"Individuals have contacted the Elkhart Police Department regarding a telephone scam in our area," an EPD news release stated. "Callers claiming to work for the Elkhart Police Department are calling victims and telling victims that they need to pay the Elkhart Police Department money in order to resolve immigration issues or avoid deportation. Specifically, in one instance, the caller informed a victim that the victim would lose their status and be deported if they did not send a large amount of money immediately.
Homeland Security Investigations offers the following tips for area residents who receive similar phone calls:
• Do not give the person any personal or financial information.
• Try to collect any contact information from the caller.
• End the conversation immediately if threats and intimidation persist.
• Report the incident to the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 1-866-347-2423; callers to the tip line may remain anonymous.
EPD will not contact you by phone and ask you to pay a fine or bill, and will not contact you by phone regarding a warrant, the release added.
EPD encourages anyone that receives similar suspicious calls in which the caller claims to be from the police department to call EPD at 574-295-7070 and ask to speak to a supervisor for verification
